Ascent Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF $IGF

Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,496,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 160,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $49.74 and a 1 year high of $61.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.37.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.