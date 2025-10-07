Ascent Group LLC Sells 646 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Ascent Group LLC reduced its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,134,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,266,697,000 after acquiring an additional 462,807 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,471,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,931,000 after purchasing an additional 67,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 13.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,315,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,317,000 after purchasing an additional 401,918 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,147,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,017,000 after purchasing an additional 371,188 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GoDaddy by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,439,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,525,000 after purchasing an additional 710,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE:GDDY opened at $137.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.29 and a twelve month high of $216.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.81 and a 200-day moving average of $166.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 189.42%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $472,990.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 70,133 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,613.93. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.57, for a total value of $68,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,793,812.49. This represents a 2.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,203 shares of company stock worth $4,200,828 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price target on GoDaddy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

