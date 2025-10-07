Ascent Group LLC Sells 630 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Ascent Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $57.67 and a 1-year high of $74.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

