Ascent Group LLC Sells 469 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Ascent Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 78.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $41,962.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,795.45. This trade represents a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $296,121.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,154.90. This trade represents a 62.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,195 shares of company stock worth $5,348,137. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $148.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.13 and a 200 day moving average of $147.08. The company has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target (down from $167.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.32.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

