Ascent Group LLC Sells 390 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Ascent Group LLC lowered its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 72.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 40.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HRB opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $64.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.31.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.54). H&R Block had a net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 191.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research downgraded H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

