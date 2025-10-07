Ascent Group LLC Sells 237 Shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF $TFI

Ascent Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 161,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 200,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.84 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average of $44.64.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

