Ascent Group LLC Sells 188 Shares of Public Storage $PSA

Ascent Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,735,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,206,046,000 after buying an additional 143,575 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,987,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $894,177,000 after acquiring an additional 30,775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,836,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,425,000 after acquiring an additional 34,718 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,546,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,135,000 after acquiring an additional 69,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,134,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $290.69 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.60 and a 12 month high of $355.87. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 38.13%.Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.86%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Public Storage from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. BNP Paribas raised Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $312.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.92.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

