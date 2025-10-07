Ascent Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA

Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,912 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 10.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,941,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,305 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 6.6% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,578,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,978,000 after purchasing an additional 347,564 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $4,261,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 447,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 274,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 673,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 252,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE BBVA opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $109.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $19.42.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

