Ascent Group LLC Purchases 4,777 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $46.70 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

