Ascent Group LLC Increases Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 137.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CoStar Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,330,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 319,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,790,620.97. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $188,764.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,837.35. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,033 shares of company stock worth $4,777,764. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSGP opened at $81.15 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 324.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.57%.The company had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

