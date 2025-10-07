Ascent Group LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 105.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,766,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988,832 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,197,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1,774.7% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,926,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,189 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $77,126,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,428 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 3.8%

BATS:JCPB opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $48.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

