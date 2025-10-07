Ascent Group LLC Has $868,000 Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Ascent Group LLC reduced its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.03 and its 200 day moving average is $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.78%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

