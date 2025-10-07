Ascent Group LLC Has $823,000 Stake in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG

Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 457,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,258 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 153,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,510,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,138,000 after buying an additional 2,797,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:IPG opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 111.86%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.