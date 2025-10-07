Ascent Group LLC Has $765,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Ascent Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $212.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $146.68 and a 52 week high of $214.27.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

