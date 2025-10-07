Ascent Group LLC Has $743,000 Stock Position in Crh Plc $CRH

Ascent Group LLC lessened its holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of CRH by 13.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,143,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,572,000 after buying an additional 364,319 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in CRH by 100.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 452,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,318,000 after purchasing an additional 226,602 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CRH by 43.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,303,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 27.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $152.00 target price on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CRH from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.31.

CRH Stock Performance

NYSE:CRH opened at $118.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.81 and its 200-day moving average is $98.59. The company has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. Crh Plc has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $121.88.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 23.22%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Stories

