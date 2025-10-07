Ascent Group LLC Has $705,000 Position in iShares Europe ETF $IEV

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 3,871.3% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 682,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,704,000 after buying an additional 665,015 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 247.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 406,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 289,228 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 434.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 307,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,900,000 after buying an additional 250,037 shares during the period. TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,155,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 152,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEV opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $51.30 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

