Ascent Group LLC Has $559,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Ascent Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% in the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $327.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.23. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $219.19 and a 52-week high of $329.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.