Ascent Group LLC Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Ascent Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 360.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.21.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.326 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

