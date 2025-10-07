Ascent Group LLC Grows Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 60.0% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 240 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $623,340.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,015.24. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total value of $663,977.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,479,743. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $223.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.01 and a 12-month high of $240.98.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EXPE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.00.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

