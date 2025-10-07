Ascent Group LLC Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Ascent Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.9% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 22.1% in the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 22,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $607.71 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $609.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $580.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.42.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

