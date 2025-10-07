Ascent Group LLC Decreases Position in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $472.63.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.0%

HUBB opened at $413.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. Hubbell Inc has a one year low of $299.42 and a one year high of $481.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $432.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.07.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.57. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 14.76%.The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

