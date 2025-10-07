Ascent Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.64 and a 52-week high of $77.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

