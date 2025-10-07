Ascent Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF $GWX

Ascent Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 211,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0%

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $798.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.96.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.