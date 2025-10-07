Ascent Group LLC Cuts Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Ascent Group LLC cut its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.6% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 35.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $90.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.43. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 220.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.78 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

PSTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $92.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.06.

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 198,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $11,988,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,160,000. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 17,500 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $1,338,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 138,899 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,162.49. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 650,070 shares of company stock valued at $42,844,896 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

