Ascent Group LLC Buys 63 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,943,000 after acquiring an additional 602,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,966.28. This trade represents a 38.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $1,715,550.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,432.22. The trade was a 39.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282 in the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $390.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of RCL stock opened at $316.84 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $164.01 and a 52-week high of $366.50. The stock has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $330.86 and its 200-day moving average is $283.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 29.99%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

