Ascent Group LLC Buys 596 Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 2,272.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 295.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 28th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada stock opened at $147.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 12-month low of $106.10 and a 12-month high of $149.26. The company has a market capitalization of $206.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.74.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

