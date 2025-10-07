Ascent Group LLC Buys 187 Shares of Unilever PLC $UL

Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,100,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,054 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,413,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Unilever by 764.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 775,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,185,000 after buying an additional 685,848 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth approximately $34,533,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 220.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 626,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,284,000 after acquiring an additional 431,005 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.62. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $65.66.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 59.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UL. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

