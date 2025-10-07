Ascent Group LLC Buys 16,102 Shares of Donegal Group, Inc. $DGICA

Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,102 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the first quarter worth $1,039,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 46,095 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Donegal Group in the 1st quarter worth $825,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Donegal Group in the 1st quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Donegal Group during the first quarter valued at about $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DGICA. Wall Street Zen lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Insider Activity

In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $390,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 13,654,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,673,927.87. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 212,958 shares of company stock worth $3,965,746. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $710.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18. Donegal Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $21.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Donegal Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $233.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Donegal Group, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

Donegal Group Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

