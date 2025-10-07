Ascent Group LLC Boosts Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,416,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,065,000 after purchasing an additional 251,245 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Leidos by 29.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,336,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $315,250,000 after buying an additional 536,452 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Leidos by 10.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,877,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,262,000 after acquiring an additional 170,263 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,342,000 after acquiring an additional 34,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,001,000 after acquiring an additional 402,454 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $195.00 target price on Leidos in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 price target on shares of Leidos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.31.

Leidos Trading Up 1.3%

LDOS stock opened at $198.04 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.62 and a 1-year high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.55.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.58. Leidos had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.12%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $356,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,892.85. The trade was a 16.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,226,215.58. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,040.38. This trade represents a 32.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,975 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,740. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

