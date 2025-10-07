Ascent Group LLC Acquires 378 Shares of Amdocs Limited $DOX

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 20.8% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Amdocs by 18.9% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Amdocs stock opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $78.61 and a 12-month high of $95.41.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.