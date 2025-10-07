Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,133 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,941,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,090,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,501 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,824,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,722,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,674 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,037,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,608,000 after purchasing an additional 355,215 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 58.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,448,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $791,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,982,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,878,000 after buying an additional 178,397 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,100. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $193.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.39 and its 200 day moving average is $162.63. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $201.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.01%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

