Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,733 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $9,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 448.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Huber Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $18.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 252,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,352. This represents a 37.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anton J. Levy acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $825,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 949,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,000. This represents a 8.58% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 970,115 shares of company stock worth $17,818,490 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

