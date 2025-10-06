WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Receives $32.25 Average PT from Brokerages

WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on WAFD. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WaFd in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of WaFd from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on WaFd from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on WaFd from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st.

Shares of WaFd stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.88. WaFd has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. WaFd had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 15.57%.The firm had revenue of $186.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that WaFd will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

In other WaFd news, Director Sean Singleton sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $31,836.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,205.38. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WaFd by 1,576.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 683,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,520,000 after purchasing an additional 642,270 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WaFd by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,641,000 after buying an additional 613,596 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of WaFd in the 2nd quarter worth $7,666,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd in the first quarter valued at $5,093,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in WaFd by 9.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,948,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,689,000 after buying an additional 174,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

