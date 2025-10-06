Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) Receives $60.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on TPC shares. Wall Street Zen raised Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Saturday, September 27th.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Tutor Perini stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.86. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $68.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day moving average is $42.56.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $1.12. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 2.77%.The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tutor Perini

In related news, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 116,856 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $7,503,323.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 4,154,129 shares in the company, valued at $266,736,623.09. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney J. Feltenstein sold 124,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $8,223,101.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 187,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,352,593.04. This trade represents a 39.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,000 shares of company stock worth $44,824,931 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 3.1% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 9,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 11,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 10,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

