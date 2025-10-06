Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $9,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.4% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 15,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $395,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.2% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MPC. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,100. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.6%

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $193.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.33. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $115.10 and a one year high of $201.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.01%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

