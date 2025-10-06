The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC Stock Position Decreased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,168 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of PNC opened at $198.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.09. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $145.12 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.