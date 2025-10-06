Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Receives $8.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRTS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th.

Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.39 million, a PE ratio of -57.17 and a beta of 1.38. Sensus Healthcare has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $9.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 12.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 128,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 50.0% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 37.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

