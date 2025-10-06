Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 64,243 Shares of Masco Corporation $MAS

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64,243 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of Masco worth $9,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Masco by 9.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Baird R W cut Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Masco in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

Masco Trading Down 0.8%

MAS opened at $70.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average is $66.84. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. Masco Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%.The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,126.32. The trade was a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

