Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 22,146 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,146 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $10,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Baird R W dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE ARE opened at $83.83 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.37 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -644.85, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $737.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.02 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.160-9.360 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is -4,061.54%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

