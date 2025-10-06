Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 12,546 Shares of Teradata Corporation $TDC

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,546 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 22,246 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 5,540.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 101,332 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Teradata by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 74,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDC opened at $22.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Teradata Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Teradata had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 96.29%. The firm had revenue of $408.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Teradata has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.510-0.55 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

