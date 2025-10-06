Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in CubeSmart $CUBE

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of CubeSmart worth $9,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CUBE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 63.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 219,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,375,000 after buying an additional 85,414 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 140.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 808,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,528,000 after acquiring an additional 472,596 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,065,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,886,000 after acquiring an additional 72,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $40.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.08. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $51.85.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 35.44%.The business had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. CubeSmart has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CubeSmart from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.06.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

