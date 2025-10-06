Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Position in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,759 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $10,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPAY. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Corpay by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corpay by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 2nd quarter worth $2,518,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corpay in the first quarter worth $8,177,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Corpay by 7.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $288.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Corpay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.02 and a 52-week high of $400.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPAY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Corpay from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corpay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 target price on Corpay and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corpay from $365.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Corpay in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.21.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

