Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $9.95 Million Position in Brady Corporation $BRC

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,993 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Brady were worth $9,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brady by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,614,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 63.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 672,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,536,000 after buying an additional 262,454 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Brady by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 623,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,061,000 after buying an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Brady by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 516,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,485,000 after buying an additional 118,133 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brady by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after acquiring an additional 48,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brady

In related news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 23,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $1,901,102.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 135,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,855.60. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of BRC stock opened at $78.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. Brady Corporation has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $84.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Brady had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $397.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.150 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brady in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

