Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $9.72 Million Stock Position in Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR $QFIN

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,553 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.14% of Qfin worth $9,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Qfin during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qfin by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Qfin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Qfin by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 48,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qfin during the second quarter worth $1,807,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Qfin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $29.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $48.94.

Qfin Increases Dividend

Qfin ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Qfin had a net margin of 38.66% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Qfin’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. This represents a yield of 541.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Qfin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on QFIN. Wall Street Zen cut Qfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Qfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Qfin in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Qfin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Stories

