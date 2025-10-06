Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $8.07 Million Stake in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $8,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $122,070,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 26.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,978,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,851 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Trimble by 338.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,564,000 after purchasing an additional 629,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,288,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,988,450,000 after purchasing an additional 582,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 741,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,680,000 after buying an additional 554,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 609 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $50,187.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,999.69. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 7,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $602,015.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,186.44. The trade was a 94.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,881 shares of company stock valued at $19,066,393. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $80.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.01. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%.The company had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRMB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Trimble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.22.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

