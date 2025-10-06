Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Invitation Home $INVH

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 773.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,594 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Invitation Home worth $10,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 5.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Invitation Home by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Home by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 46,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Invitation Home from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $28.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Invitation Home has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $681.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.01 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 20.36%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is currently 131.82%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

