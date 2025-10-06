Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,953 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,669.60. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $124.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.02 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.66 and a 200 day moving average of $144.37.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 97.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Paychex from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $142.77.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

