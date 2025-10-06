Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $9,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $217,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at $248,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $163.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.72. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $164.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 15.59%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

