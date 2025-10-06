Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 509.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,913 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $9,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Carnival in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Carnival from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research lowered Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

NYSE:CCL opened at $28.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.68. Carnival Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $32.80.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 10.07%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. Analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the sale, the director owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,078.50. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

