Reliance, Inc. $RS Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 378.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,033 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $10,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Reliance by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reliance by 595.5% during the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Reliance by 18.0% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RS shares. Zacks Research cut Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Reliance in a report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Reliance in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Reliance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.80.

Reliance Stock Performance

NYSE RS opened at $283.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $347.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.29). Reliance had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.04%.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

